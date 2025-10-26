 2025 Results

2025 Results

Fifa Laopakdee Makes History at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Date

23-26 October 2025

Venue

Emirates Golf Club's Majlis Course

Par

35-37-72

Length

7,289 yards

Designer

Karl Litten

Opened

1988

pattern
Fifa Laopakdee Trophy

Fifa Laopakdee, a 20-year-old from Thailand, came back from a six-stroke deficit to start the final round to win the 16th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course on Sunday. With the win, Laopakdee becomes the first Thai winner of the Asia-Pacific Amateur and will receive an invitation to the 2026 Masters Tournament and an exemption to The 2026 Open at Royal Birkdale.

“I mean, it's obviously amazing,” said Laopkadee. “I think all the Thai fans have been waiting such a long time for a Thai amateur or Thai pro to go compete at the Masters and The Open. This victory, I feel like it's probably gained so many Thai fans. If I check my phone, probably tons of Thai fans texting me right now. Amazing for me, my parents, Thai fans and for my country."

Laopakdee, a junior at Arizona State University, started the day with a deficit to 16-year-old Taisei Nagasaki of Japan, who set a new 54-hole scoring record of 17 under par. After a slow start, Laopakdee notched five back-nine birdies – including Nos. 17 and 18 – to reach a playoff. He went on to birdie three consecutive playoff holes (18-17-18) to outlast Nagasaki. In total, he birdied his final five holes to win the Championship.

“It means the whole world to me,” said Laopakdee. “Being able to pull it off is just amazing and it was great battle. Shout out to Taisei for keeping such a hard job for me to close it out. It was amazing.”

Laopakdee will now become the first Thai player to compete in the Masters as an amateur. He said he had told Arizona State coach Matt Thurmond he would accomplish the feat, and during his on-camera interview after the Championship, he looked into the camera and said, "Coach, I did it!"

The four-time Asia-Pacific Amateur participant closed with a four under 68 to chase down Nagasaki at 15 under par for the Championship. The pair finished two strokes clear of Japan’s Rintaro Nakano, who finished third for the second consecutive year in what is likely his last event as an amateur. Nagasaki had a chance to win in regulation but missed a five-footer for birdie at the par-5 18th to settle for the playoff.

POS

PLAYER

COUNTRY

TO PAR

R1

R2

R3

R4

TOTAL

1

Fifa Laopakdee

Thailand

-15

66

69

70

68

273

2

Taisei Nagasaki

Japan

-15

67

67

65

74

273

3

Rintaro Nakano

Japan

-13

67

66

71

71

275

4

Harry Takis

Australia

-12

67

66

73

70

276

T5

Billy Dowling

Australia

-11

66

72

68

71

277

T5

Khanh Hung Le

Vietnam

-11

66

67

73

71

277

T7

Minsu Kim

Republic of Korea

-9

73

69

69

68

279

T7

Anshul Mishra

India

-9

72

69

68

70

279

T7

Seonghyeon An

Republic of Korea

-9

69

69

69

72

279

T7

Xihuan Chang

China

-9

69

70

69

71

279

T11

Declan O'Donovan

Australia

-8

73

72

70

65

280

T11

Ratchanon "TK" Chantananuwat

Thailand

-8

70

70

69

71

280

13

Ahmad Skaik

United Arab Emirates

-7

68

72

70

71

281

T14

Ziqin Zhou

China

-6

72

70

69

71

282

T14

Kanichiro Katano

Japan

-6

72

68

68

74

282

16

Chi-Chun Chen

Chinese Taipei

-5

71

70

71

71

283

T17

Cooper Moore

New Zealand

-4

69

68

74

73

284

T17

Rayhan Latief

Indonesia

-4

69

73

69

73

284

T19

Shoon Kobayashi

Japan

-3

72

72

72

69

285

T19

Robby Turnbull

New Zealand

-3

75

69

67

74

285

T21

Kayun Mudadana

Australia

-2

70

73

74

69

286

T21

Anson Yeo

Malaysia

-2

77

68

71

70

286

T21

Takumi Kobayashi

Japan

-2

69

75

70

72

286

T24

Rayan Ahmed

United Arab Emirates

-1

72

75

72

68

287

T24

Randy Bintang

Indonesia

-1

73

72

71

71

287

26

Thanawin Lee

Thailand

E

73

69

69

77

288

T27

Kent Hsiao

Chinese Taipei

1

72

74

72

71

289

T27

Zubair Firdaus

Malaysia

1

73

74

72

70

289

T27

Geoffrey Laklak

Lebanon

1

73

71

70

75

289

T27

Raghav Gulati

India

1

73

70

71

75

289

T31

Sam Mullane

United Arab Emirates

2

67

76

71

76

290

T31

Zenghao Hou

China

2

77

70

73

70

290

T31

Guolin Zeng

China

2

71

77

72

70

290

T34

Joshua Bai

New Zealand

3

75

73

70

73

291

T34

Junting Yu

Chinese Taipei

3

74

70

73

74

291

T34

Qiyou Wu

China

3

72

74

68

77

291

37

Parin Sarasmut

Thailand

4

73

73

70

76

292

T38

Hariz Hezri

Malaysia

5

77

70

72

74

293

T38

Masato Sumiuchi

Japan

5

71

76

73

73

293

T38

Jye Halls

Australia

5

72

76

73

72

293

41

Saleh Alkaabi

Qatar

6

74

75

72

73

294

T42

Rakshit Dahiya

India

7

72

72

74

77

295

T42

Mao Matsuyama

Japan

7

76

73

70

76

295

T42

Duc Son Nguyen

Vietnam

7

75

74

72

74

295

T45

Shinichi Suzuki

Philippines

8

72

74

72

78

296

T45

Chanachon Chokprajakchat

Thailand

8

74

74

76

72

296

47

R.J. Shieh

Chinese Taipei

9

74

72

73

78

297

T48

Hanjie Yu

China

10

74

71

76

77

298

T48

Ranveer Mitroo

India

10

74

71

77

76

298

T48

Kun Wang Lei

Macao, China

10

78

71

74

75

298

T48

Ali Al Shahrani

Qatar

10

75

71

78

74

298

T48

Lapassapon Heras-Gomez

Thailand

10

74

75

77

72

298

T53

Salem Alabdallat

Jordan

12

73

70

75

82

300

T53

Kenneth Sutianto

Indonesia

12

74

74

74

78

300

T53

Seunggu Kang

Republic of Korea

12

73

73

77

77

300

T53

Farez Azihan

Malaysia

12

75

72

76

77

300

T53

Kai-Jun Huang

Chinese Taipei

12

68

79

78

75

300

58

Zia Iqmal Abdul Rashid

Malaysia

14

75

74

76

77

302

T59

Joshua Lim

Malaysia

16

72

74

79

79

304

T59

Qasim Khan

Pakistan

16

75

75

77

77

304

T59

Chase Oberle

Australia

16

75

75

78

76

304

62

Jeffrey Shen

Hong Kong, China

17

75

75

75

80

305

CUT

Troy Storm

Singapore

7

75

76

151

CUT

Asa Najib Bhakti

Indonesia

7

74

77

151

CUT

Justin Kuk

Singapore

7

78

73

151

CUT

Harman Sachdeva

India

8

79

73

152

CUT

Maverick Chua

India

8

78

74

152

CUT

Ajalawich Anantasethakul

Thailand

8

75

77

152

CUT

Saad Habib Malik

Pakistan

8

77

75

152

CUT

Po Cheng Hsu

Chinese Taipei

8

74

78

152

CUT

Sinxay Philasouk

Laos

9

74

79

153

CUT

Kaijun Ma

Macao, China

9

77

76

153

CUT

Redge Camacho

Guam

9

78

75

153

CUT

Hein Naing Zin

Myanmar

9

79

74

153

CUT

Mohammad Skaik

United Arab Emirates

9

73

80

153

CUT

Chris Remata

Philippines

9

78

75

153

CUT

Amadeus Susanto

Indonesia

9

81

72

153

CUT

Haoyi Wang

China

10

75

79

154

CUT

Graham Hourn

Australia

10

79

75

154

CUT

Aaron Evalu

Samoa

10

81

73

154

CUT

Sadbhav Acharya

Nepal

10

76

78

154

CUT

Khalifa Almaraisi

Bahrain

10

80

74

154

CUT

Joseph Cao

Hong Kong, China

11

81

74

155

CUT

Hussain Hamid

Pakistan

11

77

78

155

CUT

Shahab Uddin

Bangladesh

11

81

74

155

CUT

Morgan Annato

Papua New Guinea

11

73

82

155

CUT

Siwoo Park

Republic of Korea

11

77

78

155

CUT

Jonathan Selvaraj

United Arab Emirates

11

74

81

155

CUT

William Howard

Cook Islands

11

82

73

155

CUT

Uchitha Ranasinghe

Sri Lanka

12

77

79

156

CUT

Chalitha Pushpika

Sri Lanka

13

80

77

157

CUT

Kris Williamson

Cook Islands

13

80

77

157

CUT

Rajat Rai

Fiji

15

81

78

159

CUT

George Rukabo

Solomon Islands

16

81

79

160

CUT

Syakir Alli

Brunei

16

79

81

160

CUT

Salman Jehangir

Pakistan

16

76

84

160

CUT

Reahul Im

Cambodia

16

81

79

160

CUT

Kyaw Ko Ko Chit

Myanmar

16

80

80

160

CUT

Pichmeta Peou

Cambodia

16

83

77

160

CUT

Nim Dorji Tamang

Bhutan

17

80

81

161

CUT

Nicholas Xu

Hong Kong, China

17

85

76

161

CUT

Numan Ilyas

Pakistan

17

82

79

161

CUT

Rahul Bishwakarma

Nepal

17

79

82

161

CUT

Zaidoon Zakaria

Iraq

18

83

79

162

CUT

Mousa Shana'ah

Jordan

18

79

83

162

CUT

Azzan Al Rumhy

Oman

19

85

78

163

CUT

Ali Alsakha

Saudi Arabia

19

84

79

163

CUT

Shakeel Pillay

Fiji

20

83

81

164

CUT

Ahmed Al Wahaibi

Oman

20

82

82

164

CUT

Hashem Shana'ah

Jordan

21

90

75

165

CUT

Wally Ilake

Papua New Guinea

22

86

80

166

CUT

Rashed Al Emadi

United Arab Emirates

22

84

82

166

CUT

Nalapon Vongjalorn

Guam

23

86

81

167

CUT

Iqbal Wali

Afghanistan

24

82

86

168

CUT

Khalid AlSaud

Saudi Arabia

24

88

80

168

CUT

Ebrahim Nouri

Iran

25

81

88

169

CUT

Mohamed Alnoaimi

Bahrain

26

86

84

170

CUT

Rachid Akl

Lebanon

28

86

86

172

CUT

Munkhbaatar Boldbaatar

Mongolia

35

94

85

179

WD

Sungyeop Cho

Republic of Korea

-

78

WD

WD