2025 Results
Fifa Laopakdee Makes History at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
Date
23-26 October 2025
Venue
Emirates Golf Club's Majlis Course
Par
35-37-72
Length
7,289 yards
Designer
Karl Litten
Opened
1988
Fifa Laopakdee, a 20-year-old from Thailand, came back from a six-stroke deficit to start the final round to win the 16th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course on Sunday. With the win, Laopakdee becomes the first Thai winner of the Asia-Pacific Amateur and will receive an invitation to the 2026 Masters Tournament and an exemption to The 2026 Open at Royal Birkdale.
“I mean, it's obviously amazing,” said Laopkadee. “I think all the Thai fans have been waiting such a long time for a Thai amateur or Thai pro to go compete at the Masters and The Open. This victory, I feel like it's probably gained so many Thai fans. If I check my phone, probably tons of Thai fans texting me right now. Amazing for me, my parents, Thai fans and for my country."
Laopakdee, a junior at Arizona State University, started the day with a deficit to 16-year-old Taisei Nagasaki of Japan, who set a new 54-hole scoring record of 17 under par. After a slow start, Laopakdee notched five back-nine birdies – including Nos. 17 and 18 – to reach a playoff. He went on to birdie three consecutive playoff holes (18-17-18) to outlast Nagasaki. In total, he birdied his final five holes to win the Championship.
“It means the whole world to me,” said Laopakdee. “Being able to pull it off is just amazing and it was great battle. Shout out to Taisei for keeping such a hard job for me to close it out. It was amazing.”
Laopakdee will now become the first Thai player to compete in the Masters as an amateur. He said he had told Arizona State coach Matt Thurmond he would accomplish the feat, and during his on-camera interview after the Championship, he looked into the camera and said, "Coach, I did it!"
The four-time Asia-Pacific Amateur participant closed with a four under 68 to chase down Nagasaki at 15 under par for the Championship. The pair finished two strokes clear of Japan’s Rintaro Nakano, who finished third for the second consecutive year in what is likely his last event as an amateur. Nagasaki had a chance to win in regulation but missed a five-footer for birdie at the par-5 18th to settle for the playoff.
POS
PLAYER
COUNTRY
TO PAR
R1
R2
R3
R4
TOTAL
1
Thailand
-15
66
69
70
68
273
2
Japan
-15
67
67
65
74
273
3
Japan
-13
67
66
71
71
275
4
Australia
-12
67
66
73
70
276
T5
Australia
-11
66
72
68
71
277
T5
Vietnam
-11
66
67
73
71
277
T7
Republic of Korea
-9
73
69
69
68
279
T7
India
-9
72
69
68
70
279
T7
Republic of Korea
-9
69
69
69
72
279
T7
China
-9
69
70
69
71
279
T11
Australia
-8
73
72
70
65
280
T11
Thailand
-8
70
70
69
71
280
13
United Arab Emirates
-7
68
72
70
71
281
T14
China
-6
72
70
69
71
282
T14
Japan
-6
72
68
68
74
282
16
Chinese Taipei
-5
71
70
71
71
283
T17
New Zealand
-4
69
68
74
73
284
T17
Indonesia
-4
69
73
69
73
284
T19
Japan
-3
72
72
72
69
285
T19
New Zealand
-3
75
69
67
74
285
T21
Australia
-2
70
73
74
69
286
T21
Malaysia
-2
77
68
71
70
286
T21
Japan
-2
69
75
70
72
286
T24
United Arab Emirates
-1
72
75
72
68
287
T24
Indonesia
-1
73
72
71
71
287
26
Thailand
E
73
69
69
77
288
T27
Chinese Taipei
1
72
74
72
71
289
T27
Malaysia
1
73
74
72
70
289
T27
Lebanon
1
73
71
70
75
289
T27
India
1
73
70
71
75
289
T31
United Arab Emirates
2
67
76
71
76
290
T31
China
2
77
70
73
70
290
T31
China
2
71
77
72
70
290
T34
New Zealand
3
75
73
70
73
291
T34
Chinese Taipei
3
74
70
73
74
291
T34
China
3
72
74
68
77
291
37
Thailand
4
73
73
70
76
292
T38
Malaysia
5
77
70
72
74
293
T38
Japan
5
71
76
73
73
293
T38
Australia
5
72
76
73
72
293
41
Qatar
6
74
75
72
73
294
T42
India
7
72
72
74
77
295
T42
Japan
7
76
73
70
76
295
T42
Vietnam
7
75
74
72
74
295
T45
Philippines
8
72
74
72
78
296
T45
Thailand
8
74
74
76
72
296
47
Chinese Taipei
9
74
72
73
78
297
T48
China
10
74
71
76
77
298
T48
India
10
74
71
77
76
298
T48
Macao, China
10
78
71
74
75
298
T48
Qatar
10
75
71
78
74
298
T48
Thailand
10
74
75
77
72
298
T53
Jordan
12
73
70
75
82
300
T53
Indonesia
12
74
74
74
78
300
T53
Republic of Korea
12
73
73
77
77
300
T53
Malaysia
12
75
72
76
77
300
T53
Chinese Taipei
12
68
79
78
75
300
58
Malaysia
14
75
74
76
77
302
T59
Malaysia
16
72
74
79
79
304
T59
Pakistan
16
75
75
77
77
304
T59
Australia
16
75
75
78
76
304
62
Hong Kong, China
17
75
75
75
80
305
CUT
Singapore
7
75
76
151
CUT
Indonesia
7
74
77
151
CUT
Singapore
7
78
73
151
CUT
India
8
79
73
152
CUT
India
8
78
74
152
CUT
Thailand
8
75
77
152
CUT
Pakistan
8
77
75
152
CUT
Chinese Taipei
8
74
78
152
CUT
Laos
9
74
79
153
CUT
Macao, China
9
77
76
153
CUT
Guam
9
78
75
153
CUT
Myanmar
9
79
74
153
CUT
United Arab Emirates
9
73
80
153
CUT
Philippines
9
78
75
153
CUT
Indonesia
9
81
72
153
CUT
China
10
75
79
154
CUT
Australia
10
79
75
154
CUT
Samoa
10
81
73
154
CUT
Nepal
10
76
78
154
CUT
Bahrain
10
80
74
154
CUT
Hong Kong, China
11
81
74
155
CUT
Pakistan
11
77
78
155
CUT
Bangladesh
11
81
74
155
CUT
Papua New Guinea
11
73
82
155
CUT
Republic of Korea
11
77
78
155
CUT
United Arab Emirates
11
74
81
155
CUT
Cook Islands
11
82
73
155
CUT
Sri Lanka
12
77
79
156
CUT
Sri Lanka
13
80
77
157
CUT
Cook Islands
13
80
77
157
CUT
Fiji
15
81
78
159
CUT
Solomon Islands
16
81
79
160
CUT
Brunei
16
79
81
160
CUT
Pakistan
16
76
84
160
CUT
Cambodia
16
81
79
160
CUT
Myanmar
16
80
80
160
CUT
Cambodia
16
83
77
160
CUT
Bhutan
17
80
81
161
CUT
Hong Kong, China
17
85
76
161
CUT
Pakistan
17
82
79
161
CUT
Nepal
17
79
82
161
CUT
Iraq
18
83
79
162
CUT
Jordan
18
79
83
162
CUT
Oman
19
85
78
163
CUT
Saudi Arabia
19
84
79
163
CUT
Fiji
20
83
81
164
CUT
Oman
20
82
82
164
CUT
Jordan
21
90
75
165
CUT
Papua New Guinea
22
86
80
166
CUT
United Arab Emirates
22
84
82
166
CUT
Guam
23
86
81
167
CUT
Afghanistan
24
82
86
168
CUT
Saudi Arabia
24
88
80
168
CUT
Iran
25
81
88
169
CUT
Bahrain
26
86
84
170
CUT
Lebanon
28
86
86
172
CUT
Mongolia
35
94
85
179
WD
Republic of Korea
-
78
WD
WD