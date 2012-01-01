Sadbhav Acharya

Acharya is making his third Championship start. In 2022 in Thailand, he competed alongside his good friend Subash Tamang when Tamang became the first player representing Nepal to make the cut in the Asia-Pacific Amateur. Earlier this year, he won two World Amateur Golf Ranking events in Nepal and finished ninth in the Bangladesh Amateur and T-21 in the Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. In 2023, he won two World Amateur Golf Ranking events in Nepal and represented his country in the Asian Games in China.

Past Performance