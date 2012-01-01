How It Works

Format

72-holes, stroke play with a cut for the leading 50 players plus ties after 36 holes. In the event of a tie after 72 holes, the winner will be decided by sudden-death playoff. In the event of inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances, the Championship Committee reserves the right to modify the Championship as deemed necessary. Modifications may include shortening the Championship, adjusting the day, round or method used for the player cut and changing the designated play-off holes.

Exemptions

The champion will receive the following:

An invitation to compete in the 2023 Masters Tournament

An exemption into The 151st Open Championship

An exemption into The 128th Amateur Championship

The runner(s)-up will receive the following: