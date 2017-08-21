Amata Spring Country Club

Amata Spring Country Club was designed by Lee Schmidt and established in 2005. In addition to previously hosting the AAC in 2012, the course has provided the backdrop for prestigious events such as the LPGA Thailand, the Thailand Golf Championship and the Royal Trophy team event. Tianlang Guan earned a historic victory at the 2012 AAC at Amata Spring over future PGA Tour winners C.T. Pan (runner-up), Matsuyama (fourth) and Smith (T-7) when he became the youngest player to win the AAC at 14 years old. He later became the youngest player to compete, and make the cut, at the Masters Tournament in 2013.

“We are thrilled to once again host the 2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship,” said Andrew Yau, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Amata Spring Country Club. “Amata Spring is excited to present a challenging test for the best amateur golfers across the Asia-Pacific region.