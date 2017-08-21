The Course
Amata Spring Country Club
Amata Spring Country Club was designed by Lee Schmidt and established in 2005. In addition to previously hosting the AAC in 2012, the course has provided the backdrop for prestigious events such as the LPGA Thailand, the Thailand Golf Championship and the Royal Trophy team event. Tianlang Guan earned a historic victory at the 2012 AAC at Amata Spring over future PGA Tour winners C.T. Pan (runner-up), Matsuyama (fourth) and Smith (T-7) when he became the youngest player to win the AAC at 14 years old. He later became the youngest player to compete, and make the cut, at the Masters Tournament in 2013.
“We are thrilled to once again host the 2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship,” said Andrew Yau, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Amata Spring Country Club. “Amata Spring is excited to present a challenging test for the best amateur golfers across the Asia-Pacific region.
Amata Spring Country Club Course Map
No. 17 - Amata Spring Country Club
For this year's AAC, Amata Spring Country Club will be set up at a maximum of 7,502 yards/6,860 metres. The course will play to a par of 36-36–72.
Hole
Par
Yardage
1
4
390
2
5
584
3
4
462
4
4
459
5
3
194
6
4
392
7
5
617
8
3
236
9
4
464
OUT
36
3798
10
4
388
11
5
537
12
4
382
13
3
210
14
4
496
15
5
584
16
4
478
17
3
152
18
4
477
IN
36
3704