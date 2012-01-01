Live
2025 Broadcast and Event Schedule
The 2025 Championship will be broadcast in more than 190 countries, again placing the event as the most televised amateur golf tournament in the world. This coverage will include three hours of live coverage all four days. A 30-minute wrap-up highlight will also be produced after the conclusion of the final round.
Broadcast Times
Local (Dubai)
GMT
EST
Thursday
13:00 - 16:00
09:00 - 12:00
05:00 - 08:00
Friday
13:00 - 16:00
09:00 - 12:00
05:00 - 08:00
Saturday
12:00 - 15:00
08:00 - 11:00
04:00 - 07:00
Sunday
13:00 - 16:00
09:00 - 12:00
05:00 - 08:00