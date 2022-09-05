General Information

In an effort to help promote the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, as well as provide useful information about the Championship’s three organizing bodies – the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation, Masters Tournament and The R&A – the Media Committee will make available a variety of resources to the media, including news releases, reference material about the Championship and an image archive of the golf course and participants.

Credential Application

To apply for media credentials, please email Preston Smith (prsmith@augustanational.com). Please note that media accreditation is awarded at the discretion of the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation, Masters Tournament and The R&A. A copy of the 2022 AAC Media Guide is available here.

Contact Information