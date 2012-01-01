Qualifying Standards

Invitations for the championship are sent to the leading players from the APGC member organizations. Each country is automatically provided with one position, which is to be filled by its highest-ranked player from the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR). If an APGC member organization has more than one player in WAGR, that member organization is provided with an additional position, to be filled by the next ranked player. If an APGC member organization does not have any players ranked in WAGR, it can nominate one player.

The remainder of the field is filled by taking the next highest ranked players from the WAGR with the maximum number of players allowed from a country being seven. The only exception is for the host country, which is allowed to have an additional three players.