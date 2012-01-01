The Championship

The Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship was created in February 2009 as a joint initiative to grow the game by the Asia Pacific Golf Confederation, the Masters Tournament and The R&A. An invitation to play in the Masters Tournament and The Open is given to the winner. while the runner(s)-up gain a place in The Open Qualifying Series.

The 120-player field is annually comprised of the top male amateurs in the Asia-Pacific region invited from the 42 Asia Pacific Golf Confederation member organizations.