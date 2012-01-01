Joshua Bai

Bai is making his third Championship start. His 2024 has included finishing third in the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley and T-9 in the Australian Boys’ Amateur and reaching the Round of 16 in the North and South Amateur and the Round of 32 in the U.S. Junior Amateur. Finished runner-up in the 2023 U.S. Junior Amateur at Daniel Island Club, losing to American Bryan Kim in the final, 2 down. Is a two-time International Junior Presidents Cup team member and was 1-2-0 in Canada in September.

Past Performance