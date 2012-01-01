Duc Son Nguyen

Nguyen is making his first Championship start. In April in Vietnam, he defeated Japan’s Masato Sumiuchi with a birdie on the second playoff hole to win the Faldo Series Asia Grand Final. Also earlier this year, he finished third in the Vietnam Amateur Open and fourth in the Vietnam Junior Open and competed in both the Australian Master of the Amateurs and Australian Amateur Championship. In 2023 in Malaysia, he represented Vietnam in the Southeast Asian Amateur Team Championship and won the Lion City Cup as the winner of the Boys’ Under-16 competition.