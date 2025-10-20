 Amadeus Susanto
Amadeus Susanto
AmadeusSusanto
Country Representing
Indonesia
Indonesia
Age
22
Hometown
Yogyakarta
Appearances
2025, 2024
pattern

Bio

Susanto is making his second Championship start in 2025. Earlier this year, he won three World Amateur Golf Ranking events in Indonesia, including a 12-stroke victory in the Olympic Jabar Amateur Open in June. In the 2022 Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam, he won the individual silver medal and a team bronze medal for Indonesia and won another team bronze medal one year later in 2023 in Cambodia.

Past Performances

Year

Finish

Score

2024

MC

Amadeus Susanto
Amadeus Susanto
Amadeus Susanto
Amadeus Susanto