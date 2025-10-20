AmadeusSusanto
Country Representing
Indonesia
Age
22
Hometown
Yogyakarta
Appearances
2025, 2024
Bio
Susanto is making his second Championship start in 2025. Earlier this year, he won three World Amateur Golf Ranking events in Indonesia, including a 12-stroke victory in the Olympic Jabar Amateur Open in June. In the 2022 Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam, he won the individual silver medal and a team bronze medal for Indonesia and won another team bronze medal one year later in 2023 in Cambodia.
Past Performances
Year
Finish
Score
MC
Amadeus Susanto
Amadeus Susanto