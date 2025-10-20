Amadeus Susanto

Susanto is making his second Championship start in 2025. Earlier this year, he won three World Amateur Golf Ranking events in Indonesia, including a 12-stroke victory in the Olympic Jabar Amateur Open in June. In the 2022 Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam, he won the individual silver medal and a team bronze medal for Indonesia and won another team bronze medal one year later in 2023 in Cambodia.

Past Performances

Year Finish Score 2024 MC