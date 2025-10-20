Po Cheng Hsu

Hsu is making his first Championship start in 2025. Earlier this year, he won two World Amateur Golf Ranking events in Chinese Taipei and competed in both the Royal Junior in Japan and the U.S. Junior Amateur in Texas. He finished T-6 in the Boys 15-18 division of the 2024 Junior World Championships in San Diego. In 2023, he won the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Boys’ Junior Championship in the Philippines.