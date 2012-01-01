Salem Alabdallat

Alabdallat is making his first Championship start. In 2024, he has won three World Amateur Golf Ranking events in Jordan and competed in the Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. In February, he won the Jordan Junior Academy Trophy to earn his first world ranking points. In 2022, he finished third in the Boys 10 division of the British Kids Championship in England. Representing Jordan in the Pan Arab Golf Championships, he was a member of the winning U13 team in 2022 in Tunisia and was the U13 individual bronze medalist in 2023 in Saudi Arabia.