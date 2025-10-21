Ali Al Shahrani

Al Shahrani is making his seventh Championship start in 2025. He has competed in the Asia-Pacific Amateur in Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and Japan. Earlier this year, he finished T-5 in the Qatar Open Amateur and 11th in the Gulf Cooperation Council Championship in Saudi Arabia. He has represented Qatar in both the Eisenhower Trophy and the Asian Games.

Past Performances

Year Finish Score 2024 MC 2023 MC 2021 MC 2018 MC 2015 MC 2014 MC