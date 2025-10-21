Ali Al Shahrani

AliAl Shahrani
Country Representing
Qatar
Age
31
Hometown
Doha
Appearances
2025, 2024, 2023, 2021, 2018, 2015, 2014
Bio
Al Shahrani is making his seventh Championship start in 2025. He has competed in the Asia-Pacific Amateur in Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and Japan. Earlier this year, he finished T-5 in the Qatar Open Amateur and 11th in the Gulf Cooperation Council Championship in Saudi Arabia. He has represented Qatar in both the Eisenhower Trophy and the Asian Games.
Past Performances
