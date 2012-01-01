M H Chalitha Pushpika

M H ChalithaPushpika
Country Representing
Sri Lanka
Age29
Bio
Pushpika is making his second Championship start. Earlier in 2024, he won three World Amateur Golf Ranking events in Sri Lanka and finished T-3 in the Pakistan National Amateur and sixth in the Bangladesh Amateur. In 2023, he had 10 top-12 finishes in World Amateur Golf Ranking events, including ninth in the Pakistan National Amateur and 11th in both the Sri Lanka Open and the Malaysian Amateur Open.
Past Performance
Year
Finish
Score
MC