Billy Dowling

Dowling is making his second Championship start. Last year at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia, he opened with 68 and finished 10th. In 2024, he has won the Pacific Harbour Amateur, finished runner-up in the Avondale Amateur and earned low amateur honors in the PGA Tour of Australasia’s Vic Open with a T-6 performance. His 2023 highlights included winning both the Queensland Amateur and the Gary Player Classic in Australia and finishing T-8 in the Australian Boys’ Amateur. He was a recipient of the 2022 Cameron Smith Scholarship from Golf Australia and spent two weeks in the United States with Smith in what Billy has described as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Past Performance