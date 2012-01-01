Masato Sumiuchi

Sumiuchi is making his second Championship start. In 2022 at Amata Spring Country Club in Thailand, he finished T-5. He was one of four players to finish inside the top five for Japan with third-place finisher Ryuta Suzuki and fellow fifth-place finishers Minato Oshima and Leo Oyo. Earlier in 2024, he finished runner-up in the Faldo Series Asia Grand Final in Vietnam and T-11 in the Palmetto Amateur at Palmetto Golf Club in Aiken, South Carolina. In 2023, he had four top-six finishes in World Amateur Golf Ranking events, including runner-up to his Nihon University teammate Yuta Sugiura in the Abema Tour’s Dunlop Phoenix Tournament Challenge.

Past Performance