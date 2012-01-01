Ziqin Zhou

Zhou is making his third Championship start. He finished T-24 in 2022 at Amata Spring Country Club in Thailand and in 2023 at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. Earlier this year, he reached the Round of 64 in both the U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Amateur Championships. In 2023, he had three wins and eight top-four finishes in World Amateur Golf Ranking events in China. Zhou represented China in the Eisenhower Trophy in 2022 in France and in 2023 in Abu Dhabi. He also won on the China Tour in 2022 at the age of 16 years, 11 months, 7 days.

Past Performance