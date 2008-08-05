Kim is making his first Championship start in 2025. Earlier this year, he successfully defended his title in the Korean Amateur and won the Chinese Taipei Amateur. He also finished T-3 in the Korea Junior Championship, T-4 in the Korea Open, T-6 in the Toyota Junior World Cup in Japan and T-8 in the Japan Amateur Championship. In 2024, he won the Korean Amateur and finished runner-up in the Malaysian Amateur Open and third in both the Korea Junior Championship and Toyota Junior World Cup.