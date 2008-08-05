MinsuKim
Country Representing
Korea, Republic of
Age
17
Hometown
Namjangyu
Appearances
2025
Bio
Kim is making his first Championship start in 2025. Earlier this year, he successfully defended his title in the Korean Amateur and won the Chinese Taipei Amateur. He also finished T-3 in the Korea Junior Championship, T-4 in the Korea Open, T-6 in the Toyota Junior World Cup in Japan and T-8 in the Japan Amateur Championship. In 2024, he won the Korean Amateur and finished runner-up in the Malaysian Amateur Open and third in both the Korea Junior Championship and Toyota Junior World Cup.