Shinichi Suzuki

ShinichiSuzuki
Country Representing
Philippines
Age16
Bio
Suzuki is making his second Championship start. Earlier in 2024, he won three World Amateur Golf Ranking events in the Philippines and finished runner-up in the Selangor International Junior Championship in Malaysia, fourth in the Royal Junior in Japan and 11th in the R&A Junior Open in Scotland. He also represented the Philippines in the Southeast Asian Amateur Team Championship in Singapore and competed in the U.S. Junior Amateur. In 2023, he won four World Amateur Golf Ranking events in the Philippines.
Past Performance
Year
Finish
Score
MC