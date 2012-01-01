Shinichi Suzuki

Suzuki is making his second Championship start. Earlier in 2024, he won three World Amateur Golf Ranking events in the Philippines and finished runner-up in the Selangor International Junior Championship in Malaysia, fourth in the Royal Junior in Japan and 11th in the R&A Junior Open in Scotland. He also represented the Philippines in the Southeast Asian Amateur Team Championship in Singapore and competed in the U.S. Junior Amateur. In 2023, he won four World Amateur Golf Ranking events in the Philippines.

Past Performance