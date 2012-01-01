Chi-Chun Chen

Chen is making his fourth Championship start. He has made the cut in each of the past three years in the United Arab Emirates, Thailand and Australia. Had four top-20 finishes in the 2023-2024 season for Houston, including T-8 in the 2024 All-American Invitational and T-15 in the 2024 Border Olympics. In 2023, he finished third in the Australian Master of the Amateurs, reached the Round of 32 in the U.S. Junior Amateur and represented Chinese Taipei in the Eisenhower Trophy in Abu Dhabi.

Past Performance