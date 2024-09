Al Wahaibi is making his second Championship start. Competed in the 2021 Asia-Pacific Amateur at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club in the United Arab Emirates at the age of 16. Earlier this year, he won a World Amateur Golf Ranking event in Oman and competed in an Asian Tour event in Oman. In 2023, he won individual and team silver medals in the Gulf Cooperation Council Junior Championship in Bahrain.

Past Performances