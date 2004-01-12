JyeHalls
Country Representing
Australia
Age
20
Hometown
Mollymook
Appearances
2025
Bio
Halls is making his first Championship start in 2025. In January at Commonwealth Golf Club in Melbourne, he won the Australian Amateur by seven strokes to join the list of the winners that includes Michael Campbell, Cameron Smith, Cameron Davis and Keita Nakajima. He also recorded top-12 finishes in the Australian Master of the Amateurs, Porter Cup in New York and St Andrews Links Trophy in Scotland earlier this year.