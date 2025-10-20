Sam Mullane

SamMullane
Country Representing
United Arab Emirates
Hometown
Dubai
Appearances
2025
Bio
Mullane is making his first Championship start in 2025. Earlier this year, he won both the Montgomerie Golf Club Dubai Amateur Open and Cedars Golf Championship in the United Arab Emirates and finished runner-up in the Jordan Amateur Open and fourth in the Gulf Cooperation Council Championship in Saudi Arabia. In 2024, he finished runner-up in the Oman Amateur Open and competed in the Amateur Championship in Ireland.