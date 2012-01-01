Rintaro Nakano

Nakano is making his second Championship start. Last year at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia, he finished T-28. In March at the Japan Golf Tour’s Token Homemate Cup, he opened with a 61 and finished T-4. Also in 2024, he has competed in the PGA Tour’s Sony Open in Hawaii and the DP World Tour’s ISPS Handa Championship, which was held at Taiheiyo Club Gotemba. His 2023 season was highlighted by winning the Japan Amateur Championship with a birdie on the third extra hole. With his victory, he joined a list of winners that includes Asia-Pacific Amateur champions Takumi Kanaya and Keita Nakajima.

Past Performance