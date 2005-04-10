HarryTakis
Country Representing
Australia
Age
19
Hometown
Brisbane
Appearances
2025, 2023
Bio
Takis is making his second Championship start in 2025 and first since 2023. In his first season at San Diego State University, he earned Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year honors with two runner-up performances in the 2024-2025 season. Also this year, he won the Singapore Open Amateur by 11 strokes and recorded top-four finishes in both the Australian Master of the Amateurs and Australian Amateur Championship.
Past Performance
Year
Finish
Score
T-41
+18
Harry Takis of Australia plays a tee stroke during the third round of the 2023 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Photograph by AAC.