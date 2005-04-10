Harry Takis

Takis is making his second Championship start in 2025 and first since 2023. In his first season at San Diego State University, he earned Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year honors with two runner-up performances in the 2024-2025 season. Also this year, he won the Singapore Open Amateur by 11 strokes and recorded top-four finishes in both the Australian Master of the Amateurs and Australian Amateur Championship.

Past Performance

Year Finish Score 2023 T-41 +18