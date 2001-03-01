Justin Kuk

JustinKuk
Country Representing
Singapore
Age
24
Hometown
Singapore
Appearances
2025, 2021
Bio
Kuk is making his second Championship start in 2025 and first since 2021 when the Asia-Pacific Amateur was last played in the United Arab Emirates. Earlier this year, he successfully defended his title in the Singapore National Amateur. He represented Singapore in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia and the 2024 Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Team Championship in Vietnam.
Past Performance
Year
Finish
Score
T-33
E