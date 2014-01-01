William Howard

Howard is making his 10th Championship start. Has made the cut five times and has competed in the Asia-Pacific Amateur in China, Australia, Hong Kong, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Singapore and Thailand. His father Ned competed in the 2011 Asia-Pacific Amateur and his older sister Rotana has competed in five editions of the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific. In June, he won the Rarotonga Amateur Open in the Cook Islands for the fourth consecutive year.

Past Performance