 William Howard
WilliamHoward
Country Representing
Cook Islands
Cook Islands
Age31
Bio

Howard is making his 10th Championship start. Has made the cut five times and has competed in the Asia-Pacific Amateur in China, Australia, Hong Kong, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Singapore and Thailand. His father Ned competed in the 2011 Asia-Pacific Amateur and his older sister Rotana has competed in five editions of the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific. In June, he won the Rarotonga Amateur Open in the Cook Islands for the fourth consecutive year.  

Past Performance

Year

Finish

Score

2023

MC

2022

MC

2019

MC

2018

T-54

+11

2017

T-28

+3

2016

T-29

+11

2015

T-54

+7

2014

MC

2013

T-49

+22