Khalid AlSaud

KhalidAlSaud
Country Representing
Saudi Arabia
Age
54
Hometown
Riyadh
Appearances
2025
Bio
AlSaud is making his first Championship start in 2025. Earlier this year, he recorded top-20 finishes in both the Abu Dhabi Golf Club Open and the Gulf Cooperation Council Championship in Saudi Arabia. In 2024, he won a World Amateur Golf Ranking event in Saudi Arabia and represented his country in both the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Team Championship in Vietnam and the Pan Arab Championship in the United Arab Emirates.