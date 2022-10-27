HarizHezri
Country Representing
Malaysia
Age
19
Hometown
Sungai Petani
Appearances
2025, 2022
Bio
Hezri is making his second Championship start in 2025. Earlier this year in Malaysia, he won the Kedah Amateur Open in July and finished runner-up in the Negeri Sembilan Amateur Open in June. He won the Malaysian Amateur Open in 2023 and in the past two years, he has represented his country in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia and the 2024 Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Team Championship in Vietnam.
Past Performance
Year
Finish
Score
MC
Hariz Hezri of Malaysia putting on Round 1 of the 2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Amata Spring Country Club in Thailand on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Photograph by AAC