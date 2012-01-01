Seonghyeon An

An is making his second Championship start. Last year at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia, he made the cut at the age of 14. In July in Scotland, he won the Boys’ title in the R&A Junior Open. He has also finished runner-up in the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Junior Championship in the Philippines for the second consecutive year, earned low amateur honors in the Korea Open and reached the Round of 32 in the U.S. Junior Amateur in 2024. Last year, he won both the Club D Amateur and Maekyung Amateur in the Republic of Korea and represented his country in the Eisenhower Trophy in Abu Dhabi.

Past Performance