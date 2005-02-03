Fifa Laopakdee

Laopakdee is making his fourth Championship start in 2025. In his debut in 2022, he shot four rounds of par or better and finished T-5 at Amata Spring Country Club in Thailand. In August, he reached the round of 64 in the U.S. Amateur at the Olympic Club in California. The Arizona State University junior won the Thunderbird Collegiate and helped his team reach the quarterfinals of the 2025 NCAA Championships. Before beginning his collegiate career, he represented his country in both the Eisenhower Trophy in France and the Junior Presidents Cup in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2022.

Past Performances

Year Finish Score 2024 T-26 +3 2023 T-56 +23 2022 T-5 -8