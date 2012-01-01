Mousa Shana’ah

Shana’ah is making his third Championship start. In 2024, he has won 12 World Amateur Golf Ranking events with victories in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. He also competed in the U.S. Junior Amateur earlier this year. His 2023 included winning four World Amateur Golf Ranking events, recording top-10 finishes in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and representing Jordan in the Asian Games in China. He has been active on social media from a young age and has said that he wants to show the world what he is capable of.

Past Performance