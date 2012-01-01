 Kenneth Sutianto
KennethSutianto
Country Representing
Indonesia
Age16
Bio

Sutianto is making his second Championship start. Earlier in 2024, he won three World Amateur Golf Ranking events in Indonesia and finished T-8 in the Indonesia National Junior Championship. In 2023, he won the Singapore Junior Championship and finished fifth in both the Indonesia National Junior and the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Junior Championship in the Philippines. Sutianto represented Indonesia in the 2022 Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Team Championship in the Philippines and the 2023 Southeast Asian Amateur Team Championship in Malaysia.

Past Performance

Year

Finish

Score

2023

MC