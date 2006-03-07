Kai-Jun Huang

Kai-JunHuang
Country Representing
Chinese Taipei
Age
19
Hometown
Taipei
Appearances
2025
Bio
Huang is making his first Championship start in 2025. The University of Connecticut sophomore has won four World Amateur Golf Ranking events in Chinese Taipei since May, including the Future Star Series Summer Championship. Before that stretch of victories, he ended his first collegiate season for Merrimack College in Massachusetts by finishing fifth in the 2025 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championship.