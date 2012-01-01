Cooper Moore

Moore is making his first Championship start. Earlier in 2024, he finished runner-up in the R&A Junior Open in Scotland, third in the Queensland Junior Amateur in Australia, T-10 in the Royal Junior in Japan and T-12 in the Australian Boys’ Amateur. In 2023, he had 10 top-10 finishes in World Amateur Golf Ranking events, including runner-up in the New Zealand U16 Championship and T-9 in the Australian Boys’ Amateur.