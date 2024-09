Akl is making his ninth Championship start. Has competed in the Asia-Pacific Amateur in Singapore, Thailand, China, Australia, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates. Earlier in 2024, he won a World Amateur Golf Ranking event in Jordan and finished 19th in both the Jordan Open and Cyprus Amateur Open. In 2022 at the age of 64, he represented Lebanon in the Eisenhower Trophy in France. Has also represented Lebanon multiple times in the Asian Games.

Past Performance