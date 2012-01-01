Thanawin Lee

ThanawinLee
Country Representing
Thailand
Age18
Bio
2024 International Junior Presidents Cup Team Member
Lee is making his second Championship start. Last year at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia, he missed the cut in his Asia-Pacific Amateur debut. One week earlier, he won the Thailand Amateur Open after closing with rounds of 66-66 to force and then win a playoff. It was one of his three wins and eight top-10 finishes in World Amateur Golf Ranking events in 2023. This year, he has won four World Amateur Golf Ranking events in Thailand and finished runner-up in the Singapore Open Amateur. Was 1-1-1 as a member of the International Junior Presidents Cup team in Canada in September.
Past Performance
Year
Finish
Score
MC