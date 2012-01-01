Thanawin Lee

Lee is making his second Championship start. Last year at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia, he missed the cut in his Asia-Pacific Amateur debut. One week earlier, he won the Thailand Amateur Open after closing with rounds of 66-66 to force and then win a playoff. It was one of his three wins and eight top-10 finishes in World Amateur Golf Ranking events in 2023. This year, he has won four World Amateur Golf Ranking events in Thailand and finished runner-up in the Singapore Open Amateur. Was 1-1-1 as a member of the International Junior Presidents Cup team in Canada in September.

Past Performance