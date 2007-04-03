Ratchanon "TK" Chantananuwat

Chantananuwat is making his second Championship start in 2025 . In 2022 at Amata Spring Country Club in Thailand, he was one stroke off the lead after 36 holes before finishing T-13. The Stanford University sophomore had five top-20 finishes in his first season, including an eighth-place performance in the 2025 Western Intercollegiate at Pasatiempo Golf Club in California. Before starting his collegiate career, he won the Asian Tour’s Trust Golf Asian Mixed Cup at the age of 15 in 2022 and reached the semifinals of the 2023 Amateur Championship in England.

Past Performances

Year Finish Score 2022 T-13 -6