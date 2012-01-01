Sungyeop Cho

Cho is making his first Championship start. In September for Colorado Christian University, he finished runner-up in the Writz at Mile High in Denver and won the National Preview at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. In the 2023-2024 season at Odessa College in Texas, he had two wins and 12 top-10 finishes to earn NJCAA Division I First Team All-America honors. He has received support from the K.J. Choi Foundation in continuing his education and pursuing a golf career in the United States.