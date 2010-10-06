Maverick Chua

MaverickChua
Country Representing
Malaysia
Age
15
Hometown
Johor Bahru
Appearances
2025
Bio
Chua is making his first Championship start in 2025. Three golfers representing Malaysia have finished in the top seven in the Asia-Pacific Amateur, most recently Marcus Lim who was T-7 in 2023 at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. Earlier this year, he won six World Amateur Golf Ranking events in Malaysia and Indonesia and finished seventh in the Malaysia International Junior Open and 13th in the Vietnam Junior Open.