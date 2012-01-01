Khanh Hung Le

Khanh HungLe
Country Representing
Vietnam
Age16
Bio
2023 Southeast Asian Games Individual Gold Medalist
Le is making his second Championship start. Last year at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia, he finished T-24 in his Asia-Pacific Amateur debut. Earlier this year, he finished runner-up in the Vietnam Amateur Open and third as an individual in the Southeast Asian Amateur Team Championship in Singapore. In 2023, he won the individual gold medal and a team silver medal for Vietnam in the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia. He also finished T-3 in last year’s Faldo Series Asia Grand Final in Vietnam. Was 1-2-0 as a member of the International Junior Presidents Cup team in Canada in September.
Past Performance
Year
Finish
Score
T-24
+13