Khanh Hung Le

Le is making his second Championship start. Last year at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia, he finished T-24 in his Asia-Pacific Amateur debut. Earlier this year, he finished runner-up in the Vietnam Amateur Open and third as an individual in the Southeast Asian Amateur Team Championship in Singapore. In 2023, he won the individual gold medal and a team silver medal for Vietnam in the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia. He also finished T-3 in last year’s Faldo Series Asia Grand Final in Vietnam. Was 1-2-0 as a member of the International Junior Presidents Cup team in Canada in September.

Past Performance