Camacho is making his eighth Championship start. Missed the cut by one stroke in 2021 in Dubai, by two strokes in 2022 in Thailand and by three strokes in 2023 in Australia. Earlier in 2024, he finished third in the Guam Amateur Championship and competed in the Singapore Open Amateur. The 2017, 2019 and 2022 Guam Amateur champion represented Guam in the Eisenhower Trophy in 2016 in Mexico, 2018 in Ireland and 2022 in France.

Past Performance