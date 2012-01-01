 Saleh Alkaabi
Country Representing
Qatar
Qatar
Age30
Bio

Alkaabi is making his 11th Championship start. He has competed in the Asia-Pacific Amateur in Singapore, Thailand, Australia, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, China and the United Arab Emirates. Earlier in 2024, he finished runner-up in the Gulf Cooperation Council Championship in Qatar, fifth in the Cyprus Amateur Open and sixth in the Jordan Open. Alkaabi also won the individual title in the Gulf Cooperation Council Championship in 2022 in the United Arab Emirates and in 2023 in Bahrain. He has represented Qatar in the Eisenhower Trophy and the Asian Games.

Past Performance

Year

Finish

Score

2023

MC

2022

MC

2021

MC

2019

MC

2018

MC

2016

MC

2015

MC

2014

MC

2012

MC

2011

MC