Saleh Alkaabi

Alkaabi is making his 11th Championship start. He has competed in the Asia-Pacific Amateur in Singapore, Thailand, Australia, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, China and the United Arab Emirates. Earlier in 2024, he finished runner-up in the Gulf Cooperation Council Championship in Qatar, fifth in the Cyprus Amateur Open and sixth in the Jordan Open. Alkaabi also won the individual title in the Gulf Cooperation Council Championship in 2022 in the United Arab Emirates and in 2023 in Bahrain. He has represented Qatar in the Eisenhower Trophy and the Asian Games.

Past Performance