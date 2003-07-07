Jeffrey Shen

Shen is making his third Championship start in 2025. He has finished inside the top 25 in each of the past two years, including T-13 at Taiheiyo Club Gotemba in Japan in 2024. Earlier this year, he won two professional events in China, successfully defended his title in the Hong Kong Close Amateur and won the Hong Kong Open Amateur. In 2024, he won three World Amateur Golf Ranking events and finished runner-up in the Thailand Amateur Open and T-3 in the Faldo Series Asia Grand Final in Vietnam.

Past Performances

Year Finish Score 2024 T-13 -2 2023 T-24 +13