KentHsiao
Country Representing
Chinese Taipei
Age
22
Hometown
Taipei
Appearances
2025, 2024
Bio
Hsiao is making his second Championship start in 2025. Last year at Taiheiyo Club Gotemba in Japan, he opened with 67 and was T-5 and two strokes off the lead after 18 holes. Earlier this year, he concluded his collegiate career at Purdue University by recording five top-20 finishes in his final season, including runner-up in the 2025 Puerto Rico Classic. In 2024, he reached the round of 32 in the Amateur Championship at Ballyliffin in Ireland.
Past Performance
Year
Finish
Score
42
+8
Kent Hsiao of Chinese Taipei plays his stroke from the No. 10 tee during round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Friday 04 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.