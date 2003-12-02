Kent Hsiao

Hsiao is making his second Championship start in 2025. Last year at Taiheiyo Club Gotemba in Japan, he opened with 67 and was T-5 and two strokes off the lead after 18 holes. Earlier this year, he concluded his collegiate career at Purdue University by recording five top-20 finishes in his final season, including runner-up in the 2025 Puerto Rico Classic. In 2024, he reached the round of 32 in the Amateur Championship at Ballyliffin in Ireland.

Past Performance

Year Finish Score 2024 42 +8