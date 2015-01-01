Azzan Al Rumhy

Al Rumhy is making his 10th Championship start. He has competed in the Asia-Pacific Amateur in Australia, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, China, United Arab Emirates and Thailand. Earlier in 2024, he recorded top-five finishes in four World Amateur Golf Ranking events in Oman and competed in an Asian Tour event in Oman. In 2023, he finished T-5 in the Jordan Open and seventh in the Gulf Cooperation Council Championship in Bahrain.

Past Performance