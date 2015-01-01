 Azzan Al Rumhy
AzzanAl Rumhy
Country Representing
Oman
Age40
pattern

Bio

Al Rumhy is making his 10th Championship start. He has competed in the Asia-Pacific Amateur in Australia, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, China, United Arab Emirates and Thailand. Earlier in 2024, he recorded top-five finishes in four World Amateur Golf Ranking events in Oman and competed in an Asian Tour event in Oman. In 2023, he finished T-5 in the Jordan Open and seventh in the Gulf Cooperation Council Championship in Bahrain.

Past Performance

Year

Finish

Score

2023

MC

2022

MC

2021

MC

2019

MC

2018

MC

2017

MC

2016

MC

2015

MC

2014

MC