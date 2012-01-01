Robby Turnbull

Turnbull is making his first Championship start. He has won five World Amateur Golf Ranking events in 2024, including the Victorian Junior Amateur in Australia and the New Zealand Stroke Play. He has also finished T-6 in the Australian Boys’ Amateur and T-8 in the New Zealand PGA Championship this year. In 2023, he won three World Amateur Golf Ranking events and competed in both the Toyota Junior World Cup in Japan and the U.S. Junior Amateur.