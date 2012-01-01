Randy Bintang

Bintang is making his third Championship start. Last year at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia, he opened with rounds of 72-69 to make the cut. In the 2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur in Thailand, he followed a first-round 79 with a 66 that included a Championship record-tying nine birdies but missed the cut by one stroke. He won the individual title in the 2023 Southeast Asian Amateur Team Championship in Malaysia and earned team bronze medals for Indonesia in the Southeast Asian Games in 2022 in Vietnam and 2023 in Cambodia.

Past Performance