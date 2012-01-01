Xihuan Chang

Chang is making his second Championship start. Last year at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia, he finished T-31 in his Asia-Pacific Amateur debut at the age of 15. In July, he reached the semifinals of the U.S. Junior Amateur before losing to eventual champion Trevor Gutschewski. He has also won two World Amateur Golf Ranking events in China and reached the Round of 32 in the North and South Amateur this year. In 2023, he won six World Amateur Golf Ranking events in China and finished runner-up in the China Amateur Open. . Was 1-2-0 as a member of the International Junior Presidents Cup team in Canada in September.

Past Performance